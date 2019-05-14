ENGLISH

    Oppo F11 India pricing and availability confirmed, to cost Rs 17,990

    The Oppo F11 will be available for purchase starting May 15 in India.

    By
    |

    Back in March 2019, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo introduced a new mid-range smartphone called F11 Pro in India. The smartphone comes with a pop-up selfie camera design as its primary highlight. The company had also announced a toned down variant of the F11 Pro- the F11 during the launch of the device. The Oppo F11 Pro has already gone up for sale in India, but, the standard F11 is yet to be available for purchase in the country. Now, the company has officially confirmed the availability of the F11 smartphone for the Indian masses.

    Oppo F11 India pricing and availability confirmed, to cost Rs 17,990

     

    Oppo F11 pricing and availability:

    The Oppo F11 has been priced under sub 20K price segment. The device will be retailing at Rs 17,990 and is going up for sale on May 15 in India. The device will be available for purchase on the online retail stores in India. Notably, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Realme C2 are also going up for sale on the same date. As of now, the sale timings and offers are unknown; however, we will update you on the same.

    Oppo F11 hardware:

    The Oppo F11 comes with a similar set of features as the F11 Pro with some minimal changes. The smartphone is backed by a mid-range octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor. Accompanying the chipset is a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 4GB RAM. The company is offering an internal storage space of Rs 128GB. If that's not enough, the storage of the device can also be expanded to up to 256GB using a microSD card.

    The display up front is big and it measures 6.5-inches in size with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. A waterdrop notch on the top packs 16MP (f/2.0) camera for video chats and selfies. The primary dual-camera setup at the back panel houses a 48MP (f/1.8) lens and a 5MP lens for depth mapping with an f/2.4 aperture. Oppo F11 will run on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 UI and will be backed by a 4,020mAH battery with VOOC flash charge support.

    Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
