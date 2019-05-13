Realme C2 to be available on May 15, next sales to go live on May 23 and May 31 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Realme C2 2GB+16GB is priced at Rs 5,999, whereas, the 3GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs 7,999.

Oppo's former subsidiary Realme launched a new budget smartphone last month in the Indian market. Following the launch of the Realme 3, the company announced Realme C2 smartphone along with the Realme 3 Pro . The smartphone carries a sub 6k price tag and comes with some modern set of features such as a dual-rear camera setup and waterdrop style notch among others.

Realme C2 first sale and pricing details:

The Realme C2 is going up for its first sale on May 15 in the Indian market. This will be a flash sale which will go live on Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform. Additionally, the smartphone will also be available for purchase on company's online retail store, i.e, realme.com. The sale will go live at 12:00PM sharp.

The smartphone is launched two different storage and RAM configurations. The standard variant which has 2GB RAM ad 16GB internal storage carries a price label of Rs 5,999. The top-end variant which has 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage comes with Rs 7,999 price tag. The smartphone can be purchased from Black and Blue color options.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also announced the next flash dates of the Realme C2. The budget smartphone will be made available again in India on May 23 and May 31. The flash sale on these dates will also begin at 12:00 PM. The sale will be live on Flipkart as well as realme.com.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme C2 adorns a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display panel with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display comes with a dewdrop style notch which houses an AI backed 5MP selfie camera. The dual-lens camera setup at the rear panel comprises of a 13MP (f/2.2) aperture primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The fingerprint scanner is also housed at the rear panel.

The smartphone makes use of an entry-level octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset which clocks at 2.0GHz. The processor is paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU to render graphics smoothly. The device comes with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of native storage which one can expand to up to 256GB using a microSD card. To keep everything in check, the device packs a non-removable 4000mAh battery.

