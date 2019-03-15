Oppo F11 Pro up for grabs in India: Price, specs, and more News oi-Karan Sharma Oppo F11 Pro all set to be available for purchase in India starting today. Here are the launch offers which you should consider before buying.

Oppo F11 Pro launched in India a couple of weeks back on March 6. Now the smartphone is all set to go on sale starting today. The highlight of the smartphone is its sliding camera mechanism and 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The company has also launched the Oppo F11 along with the Pro model.

Oppo F11 Pro price

The Oppo F11 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 24,990 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The smartphone will be up for grab in Aurora Green and Thunder Black color options. If you are interested in the smartphone then you can grab it from e-commerce giants like Amazon India and Flipkart. You can also purchase the smartphone via Reliance Digital, Croma, Paytm, Snapdeal and across all the offline Oppo stores.

Moreover, you can also avail the smartphone with an exchange value of up to Rs 14,460 on Amazon and up to Rs 19,450 on Flipkart. Under the launch offer, the company is proving Rs 1000 off for flights and three months free Hungama subscription for worth Rs 169.

Paytm users can receive a cashback up to Rs 3,400 and Jio users will get up to 3.2TB of free data and benefits up to Rs 4,900. If you are not willing to pay the entire amount in one shot then you can also opt for the EMI option which will provide you 5 per cent cash back on your HDFC credit or debit card.

Oppo F11 Pro specs

Just to recall, the Oppo F11 Pro smartphone comes with 6.5-inch FHD LTPS LCD display along with an aspect ratio of Rs 19:9:9. The smartphone doesn't have any notch on the top comes with a full-view screen. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel primary + secondary 5-megapixel camera sensor with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel sliding camera for selfies and video calls.