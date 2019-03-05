Oppo F11 Pro launched in India for Rs. 24,990, sale debuts March 15 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo F11 Pro is now official.

Oppo F11 Pro is now official and is the latest addition to the company's F series. The device comes with highlights such as a high screen-to-body ratio, attractive design, capable camera modes, a 48MP camera sensor and AI capabilities. The device also borrows the pop-up selfie camera that was seen on the Vivo V15 Pro.

Oppo F11 Pro price and variants

Oppo F11 Pro is priced at Rs. 24,990 and comes in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colors. The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall, Oppo store and offline channels starting from March 15. The pre-orders of the smartphone is open from today. While this is the cost of the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, there is another variant with 4GB RAM called Oppo F11. This one is priced at Rs. 19,990 and ditches the pop-up selfie camera for a 16MP camera housed in a waterdrop notch.

Launch offers

Interested buyers who pre-order the Oppo smartphone will get 5% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. And, there is an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange discount, no cost EMI payment options up to 12 months and complete accidental damage protection to the buyers who pre-order the F11 Pro. Also, there are Jio benefits worth up to Rs. 4,900 and up to 3.2TB of data from the telco.

Specifications and features

Oppo F11 Pro features a unibody build with the middle frame being fused with the rear case. The rear is made using a polycarbonate material along with glass finish. It also has a gradient finish as per the recent trend. The smartphone houses a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The pop-up selfie camera and notchless display results in a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.9%.

Under its hood, this smartphone uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. It also comes with 5GB of Oppo Cloud storage space. There is HyperBoost tech to speed up the app launch time and deliver optimized performance. The device runs ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9 Pie.

On the imaging front, the Oppo F11 Pro has a dual camera module at its rear with LED flash. It has a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor. It has a pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP sensor of a similar aperture. There are camera modes such as Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Color Mode.

The other goodies of this smartphone include Bluetooth 4.2, 5G LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0, a micro USB port and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.