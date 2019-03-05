Oppo F11 Pro launch event: Catch the live streaming here News oi-Vivek Oppo F11 Pro has a massive 48 MP selfie camera

Oppo is all set to launch its first smartphone with a popup selfie camera. The Oppo F11 Pro will be the successor to the Oppo F9 Pro, which was launched in 2018. Here is everything you need to know about Oppo's launch event.

The company has planned for an evening launch event, to showcase the beauty and the camera capabilities of the Oppo F11 Pro. The launch event starts at 07:00 PM and the same will be live streamed via various social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications

According to the official website, the Oppo F11 Pro will come with a massive 48 MP primary camera (CMOS sensor) with improved low-light photography, offering an f/1.79 aperture.

The Oppo F11 Pro has a massive 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with no-notch design, offering a massive 90.90% screen to body ratio with a pop-up selfie camera. Unlike Vivo's implementation, the pop-up selfie camera is positioned right in the center, which increases the overall aesthetics of the smartphone.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Realme 3 with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, offering unparallel multi-tasking experience. The smartphone is most likely to feature a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The Oppo F11 Pro also supports Oppo's third generation VOOC Flash Charge technology, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 90 minutes. As of now, there is no information on the price of the smartphone. Considering the leaks and speculations, the smartphone is most likely to cost well under Rs 25,000 and will be competing against the Vivo V15 Pro.

Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the Oppo F11 Pro's features, specifications, pricing, and live updates of the launch event.