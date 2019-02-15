Oppo F11 Pro India launch confirmed with a 48 MP camera

Oppo India has released a new teaser image on Twitter, which confirms that the company is all set for the launch of the Oppo F11 Pro in India. The Oppo F11 Pro will be the first smartphone from Oppo with a popup selfie camera and a whopping 48 MP primary camera.

A newly leaked teaser video of the Oppo F11 Pro showcases the highlight features of the upcoming smartphone from Oppo, which is expected to compete against the likes of the Vivo V15 Pro.

Oppo F11 Pro features

The leaked teaser video re-affirms that the Oppo F11 Pro will have a popup selfie camera, where the device is most likely to come with a 32 MP selfie sensor with support for AI photography. The teaser is also touting about the improved low-light photography, which is expected to offer better pictures even in the low-light conditions.

On the back, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, and a second depth sensor for the portrait photography. Unlike the Vivo V15 Pro, the Oppo F11 Pro has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Brilliant Portraits in Low Light with the 48 MP Camera. Coming Soon. #OPPOF11Pro pic.twitter.com/AsJrOCYEh4 — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) February 13, 2019

Oppo F11 Pro specifications

The Oppo F11 Pro is expected to come with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is most likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P80 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Oppo F11 Pro is also touted to feature a 4500 mAh battery, which is one the biggest capacity battery that we have seen on an Oppo smartphone. The smartphone will run on custom ColorOS based on Android 9 Pie OS.

Lastly, the Oppo F11 Pro is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Considering the leaked features of the Oppo F11 Pro, the smartphone is most likely to cost less than the Vivo V11 Pro.