Oppo F11 Pro leaked image shows two gradient options

Earlier this year, we came across leaks suggesting that Oppo is working on a new smartphone allegedly dubbed Oppo F11 Pro. Now, the company has officially confirmed the existence of this smartphone by sharing a teaser on Twitter. Going by the same, the upcoming Oppo smartphone might arrive with a 48MP rear camera and it is likely to be launched early next month.

Going by the freshly leaked photos that have been spotted on Slashleaks, the Oppo F11 Pro appears to sport a unique rear design. The smartphone has been leaked in two gradient colors - blue and purple. The design appears to be unique with a vertically stacked dual camera strip.

Oppo F11 Pro expected features

Of the dual camera module, one of the camera sensors is said to be a 48MP sensor. It appears to have AI Ultra-clear Engine that lets it capture clearer images even in low-light. It is also said to handle skin brightening and image stabilization. There also appears to be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on this device instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor as seen on the premium mid-range models.

Moving on to the front, the freshly leaked photo does not reveal anything except the rear design. But the previously leaked photos show that the smartphone might arrive with a notch-less display and sport a 32MP selfie camera. Interestingly, the Chinese counterpart Vivo V15 Pro is slated to be launched in India on February 20 featuring a triple camera module at its rear, support for fast charging and a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.

When it comes to the rumored specifications of this smartphone, the Oppo F11 Pro is likely to be powered by a MediaTek SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The device is likely to support VOOC fast charging that was introduced with the Oppo F9 Pro.

Expected price in India

While this device is likely to be unveiled early in March, it is said to be listed for pre-order in India on February 22. And, it is said to be priced competitively around Rs. 25,000.