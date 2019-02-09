Oppo F11 Pro spotted online with a notch-less design: Looks similar to the Vivo V15 Pro

Oppo has recently launched Oppo K1, the most affordable smartphone from Oppo, and the most affordable smartphone in India with an in-display fingerprint sensor. And now, the company's next smartphone has been leaked online, which looks almost identical to the Vivo V15 Pro.

Oppo F11 Pro design

The Oppo F11 Pro is the smartphone in question. For the most part, the Oppo F11 Pro looks similar to the Vivo V15 Pro. Just like the Vivo V15 Pro, the Oppo F11 Pro will have a triple camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor.

The one significant difference between the Oppo F11 Pro and the Vivo V15 Pro is the placement of the fingerprint sensor. The Vivo V15 Pro is slated to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, whereas the Oppo F11 Pro has a standard physical fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone.

These renders do confirm that the Oppo F11 Pro will not feature a bezel or a notch on the top portion of the smartphone. This phenomenon suggests that, just like the Vivo VEX or the Vivo V15 Pro. The leak also suggests that the Oppo F11 Pro will have a 32 MP selfie camera, just like the Vivo V15 Pro.

As of now, there is no information on the launch date or the price of the Oppo F11 Pro in India what so ever. Considering the leaks, the smartphone should launch by the end of February 2019 or in early March. The device is expected to be priced less than the Vivo V15 Pro.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications

The Oppo F11 Pro is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Unlike the Vivo V15 Pro, the Oppo F11 Pro will be powered by a high-end MediaTek Helio chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will have dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi support.

Via