Oppo India might launch the most affordable smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor

Oppo is one of the smartphone brands, which is known for offering premium features at an affordable price tag. And now, the company is pumped up to launch a new smartphone in India with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Flipkart has started to tease the upcoming Oppo smartphone, which is also touted come with an attractive price tag. Considering the teaser, Oppo might launch the most affordable smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor to counter the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro.

The teaser image on Flipkart also confirms that the upcoming Oppo smartphone will have a narrow/minimal bezel design with a higher screen to body ratio.

Oppo F11 Pro? Maybe

It looks like the company is all set to launch the Oppo F11 Pro in India, exclusively on Flipkart with aggressive pricing. The Oppo F11 Pro is expected to take on the smartphones like the Vivo V11 Pro and the Vivo V15 Pro with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The teaser image also claims that the Oppo F11 Pro will offer "latest tech at an incredible price."

In addition to the in-display fingerprint sensor, the Oppo F11 Pro is speculated to feature a punch hole display technology, similar to the recently launched Honor View20. The smartphone will have a 6.4/6.5-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with an almost bezel-less design.

The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 or 700 tier chipset with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. As of now, there is no information on the camera specifics of the Oppo F11 Pro.

Considering the price of the Vivo V11 Pro (Rs 25,990), the Oppo F11 Pro will be priced similarly and is expected to cost under Rs 30,000 price point. Making Oppo F11 Pro an online exclusive will also help the company to reduce the price of the smartphone further by cutting down the seller commission.