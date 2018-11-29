Oppo R19 might be first MediaTek Helio P80 SoC powered smartphone

Realme had launched the first MediaTek Helio P70 processor powered smartphone the Realme U1 yesterday in India. Now, the talk of the town is MediaTek Helio P80 processor powered smartphone. Amidst all the rumors and speculations, it is being said that the upcoming MediaTek processor will be powering an Oppo smartphone which will be hitting the shelves next year.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is prepping up to launch its next flagship Oppo R19, a successor of Oppo R17 next year. The Oppo R19 will be the first smartphone available in the market that will make use of the MediaTek Helio P80 processor. The report comes from the tech website Gizmochhina.

The upcoming MediaTek Helio P80 chipset is built on TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Compay) 12nmFinFET process with an upgraded architecture for an improved performance. A recent benchmark test had revealed that its performance is better than the Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 8150 processors. The processor will have an octa-core CPU which will utilize the ARM cores. The chipset is also said to deliver an upgraded graphics and AI (artificial intelligence) performance.

Oppo had earlier used the MediaTek Helio P60 on the Oppo R15 which is a precursor of Oppo R17. The company was not pleased with the performance of the MediaTek processor on the Oppo R15, thus, it decided to go with Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 670 chipset for the Oppo R17. Now, with the company's decision to go back to the MediaTek processor for its upcoming flagship, it would be safe to assume that the new processor will perform well. However, it would be interesting to see how well the new mid-range offering by MediaTek performs with day-to-day tasks.

As of now, Oppo has not released any official statement regarding the upcoming Oppo R19 smartphone and it remains to be seen what all new features the next Oppo flagship will offer. We will keep you posted with the further information on same, so stay tuned for more updates.