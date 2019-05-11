Just In
Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Gray Color announced with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage
Oppo recently unveiled the Oppo F11 Pro avengers Edition in India, and now, the company has launched a new variant of the Oppo F11 Pro, which Oppo calls it as "Waterfall Gray." Here is everything you need to know about the Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Gray.
Only color change
The only difference between the standard variant and the Waterfall Gray variant of the Oppo F11 Pro is the color scheme. Internally, both options offer a similarly specced hardware, and the Waterfall Gray variant, as the name suggests, has a gradient design with a gray color tone. The phone has a lavender and gray color scheme, which might appeal to the female audience.
As of now, the Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Gray edition is available in Malaysia and Thailand. The device will be available soon in the Philippines as well. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Gray in India.
Oppo F11 Pro specifications
The Oppo F11 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, offering a notch-less, bezel-less design. The MediaTek Helio P70 SoC powers the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. For additional storage expansion, the device does feature a microSD card slot as well.
The device has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 16 MP rising selfie camera, which can record 1080p videos. The smartphone has dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.
A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for VOOC charging via micro USB port and the device does feature a 3.4mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.