Oppo F15 New Variant With 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Spotted

Oppo's 125W flash charge technology has been sweeping headlines lately. The company has also been working on expanding its smartphone portfolio with the likes of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo A72 5G, and more. Additionally, the Oppo F15 flagship device has just got a new variant in India, with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Oppo F15 New Variant Price

The Oppo F15 debuted back in January and shipped with a single variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The new variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced Rs. 16,990. For now, the Oppo F15 new variant isn't available on any of the e-commerce sites including Flipkart and Amazon. At the same time, the new phone is listed on Amazon but is still unavailable. For all we know, it could be available and begin shipping soon.

Oppo F15 New Variant Features

The features on the new variant of the Oppo 15 remain the same, except for RAM. The Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ screen with 1080 X 2400 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The Oppo F15 also features an in-display fingerprint reader.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor, paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU under the hood. Now, the device has two RAM options of 8GB and 4GB. The Oppo F15 has the usual connectivity options. It also includes a triple-card slot, where users can place two SIM cards and a microSD card for further storage expansion.

The optics on the Oppo F15 includes a quad-camera module with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119 degrees field-of-view, 2MP portrait shooter, and a 2MP monochrome shooter.

The Oppo F15 runs Android 9.0 Pie, which can be updated to the latest version, topped with the ColorOS 6.1.2 custom skin. The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support. The Oppo F15 debuted with Unicorn White and Lightning Black color options. The same color variants might be available for the new variant of the device, but it's not confirmed yet.

