Oppo F15s Likely To Be Rebranded Oppo A92 In India
We have already been coming across several reports regarding a new smartphone called Oppo A92. Recently, the leaked renders and key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been emerging online revealing almost all details of this device. Now, the Oppo A92 India launch details have been revealed.
Oppo F15s Details Revealed
As per a report by 91mobiles, it looks like the Oppo A92 could be launched in India with the moniker Oppo F15s. The report citing retail sources reveals that the company could unveil the next smartphone in the F series in the country once the current lockdown ends. This makes us believe that the Oppo A92 will not be launched with the same moniker in India.
For now, there is no word regarding what we can expect from the Oppo A92 but it was spotted on the Google Play Console listing recently. Also, many of its renders have revealed the possible design of the upcoming Oppo smartphone.
Oppo F15s Specifications
Oppo F15s is believed to flaunt a sleek design, a lightweight design, a waterdrop notch display, and Widewine L1 certification. The screen is believed to carry a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is likely to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC that could be teamed up with 8GB RAM. Other aspects that are known for now include Android 10 out-of-the-box, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a capacious battery and more.
The Oppo F15s is said to be a toned-down variant of the Oppo F15, which was launched in India previously. While the Oppo F15 is priced at Rs. 19,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the Oppo F15s is said to be priced under Rs. 19,000 as it comes with relatively toned-down specifications.
Though the report speculates about the Oppo F15s and claims that it could be the rebranded version of the Oppo A92 that has been surfacing in leaks and speculations of late, we are yet to get an official confirmation regarding the same.
