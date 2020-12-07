Just In
Oppo F17 Pro Gets Price Cut In India: Should You Buy?
Oppo has reduced the price of the F17 Pro which went official back in September alongside the Oppo F17. The handset has received a price cut of Rs 1,500 in India bringing down the previous tag to Rs. 21,490. The details were first reported via Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom. So, the new price is also applicable to offline stores.
Besides, it is also reflecting on e-commerce sites including Amazon and Flipkart. To recall, the Oppo F17 Pro was launched at Rs. 22,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
Should You Buy Oppo F17 Pro?
The Oppo F17 Pro comes with the sleekest design fused with a metal finish design. When it comes to features, the handset offers a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone gets its power from the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable using a microSD card.
Software-wise the device runs on ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10 and it packs a 4,015 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. For a selfie lover, the handset can be a good pick to consider as it sports a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 16MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Besides, the rear camera module includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors.
Other features of the handset include an in-display fingerprint sensor a 3.5mm headphone jack and more. Lastly, the phone measures 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.48mm dimensions and weighs 164 grams. Considering the features, the Oppo F17 Pro is obviously a good phone for an asking price. However, you can now get a 5G handset at the same range Price.
