Oppo F19 Could Be Sleekest Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000; Specs, Features, Availability

Oppo F19 series was launched in the country earlier this month comprising of the Oppo F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+. The company did not announce the standard Oppo F19 model. However, the company had confirmed at the launch event that the F19 will launch soon in India. Now, the launch of the handset has been tipped again by tipster Ishan Agarwal. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed but it is rumored to arrive by the first week of April.

Sources just told that it’s likely that the OPPO F19 is coming soon. From the first look it does seem to be sleek, and this could be the sleekest smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery. All this under 20K.#OPPOF19 pic.twitter.com/mraDL2cauh — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 26, 2021

Oppo F19 Expected Features

As far as features are concerned, the tipster has claimed that the upcoming Oppo F19 will be the sleekest phone with a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone is also said to come with a similar rectangular camera module as the other two models of the series. The camera module is expected to include three sensors with a 48MP primary camera. As of now, nothing much is known about the handset. However, we can assume the phone will flaunt an AMOLED panel, and run Android 11-based ColorOS 11custom skin out-of-the-box.

In terms of processor, we can expect the phone might be based on the MediaTek chipset. To recall, the Oppo F19 Pro comes with the MediaTek P95, while the F19 Pro+ ships with the Dimensity 800u SoC. For imaging, they have a 48MP triple rear camera and 16MP front sensor. Other features of both models include a 4,310 mAh battery with 50W VOOC flash charge technology, in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

However, the F19 Pro supports 4G connectivity, while the F19 Pro+ comes with 5G connectivity. So, it can easily assume the standard model will also not support 5G connectivity. Moreover, both Oppo F19 Pro and the F19 Pro support a 60Hz refresh rate. So, the standard Oppo F19 model is most likely to support a 60Hz refresh rate.

In terms of price, the Oppo F19 is said to come under Rs. 20,000 according to the tipster. To recall, the price of the Oppo F19 Pro costs Rs. 21,490 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, Rs. 23,490 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Oppo F19 Pro+ is available in a sole variant which is priced at Rs. 21,490 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

