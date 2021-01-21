Oppo F19, F19 Pro Tipped To Debut Next Month; Rebranded As Oppo F21 Series? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo is gearing up for a couple of launches this year and will be seeing a couple of new-gen smartphones. Among them is the new Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro, which is slated to debut next month. A new tweet highlights a teaser that highlights F and February, indicating the launch next month.

The report comes from XDA Developers, who also notes the upcoming Oppo F19 and F19 Pro could be rebranded as Oppo F21 and F21 Pro. However, there is no concrete information about the rebranding. The rumor mill is also mum about the possible name change, which aims to sync with the launching year.

Oppo F19, F19 Pro: What To Expect

For now, there's not much information about the upcoming Oppo F19 and the F19 Pro. The mid-range smartphones are said to feature the 10x lossless zoom as part of the camera setup. To recall, its predecessor launched with the high-resolution Super AMOLED display with an in-built fingerprint sensor.

The same can be expected for the upcoming device. Speaking of the cameras, the Oppo F17 and the F17 Pro featured a quad-camera setup with a difference in their resolutions. The phones also packed a pretty large battery and had a good price-to-specs score. The upgraded Oppo F19 and the Pro models could pack similar features.

I've learnt that OPPO will launch its next F series — most likely F19 and F19 Pro — in India next month i.e. in February 2021.



Given the irregular naming, this can also be called F21 instead but that's simply a hunch. #OPPO #OPPOF19Pro https://t.co/cg4n3ukmNa pic.twitter.com/gotOG1scL9 — Tushar Mehta 🤳 (@thetymonbay) January 20, 2021

Oppo F19, F19 Pro Launch

As noted, Oppo will go on a launching spree this year. The company recently launched the Oppo Reno 5 series with the premium Pro model. And now, the Oppo F19 and the Pro models are expected to launch in a couple of weeks. Adding to the list is the Oppo Find X3 series, which is set to launch pretty soon.

To note, the Oppo Find X3 Pro appeared on the FCC listing recently, revealing a couple of details. As the successor to the Oppo Find X2 series, the phone is expected to include several premium features. Although there is no specific launch date for the Find X3 series yet, we expect it to take place anytime soon.

