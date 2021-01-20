Oppo Find X3 Pro Bags FCC Certification; 65W Fast Charging Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Find X series is one of the premium flagship offerings from the popular mobile brand. The latest one is the Oppo Find X3 series, which is rumored to launch pretty soon. More recently, the Oppo Find X3 Pro appeared on the FCC certification site, revealing a couple of key details like 65W fast charging support and more.

Oppo Find X3 On FCC Listing

The FCC certification website was spotted with a smartphone with the model number CPH2173. This particular smartphone has been confirmed to be an Oppo smartphone, most likely the Oppo Find X3 or the Pro model. Like always, the certification has revealed a couple of key details about the smartphone.

Going into the details, the certification website reveals the upcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro will pack a dual-battery setup. Here, one battery is said to be a 2,200 mAh capacity and another 2,250 mAh, which combined to make a 4,450 mAh battery in total.

More importantly, the upcoming smartphone will include 65W fast charging support, which would fuel the device in no time. Other details revealed include the software of the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which would run ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11. For now, that's all the info we can confirm via the listing.

Oppo Find X3 Pro: What To Expect

This isn't the first time we're hearing of the Oppo Find X3 series. Previously, the same smartphone appeared on Geekbench with the model number CPH2173, which was rumored to be the Pro variant. Other details spotted were the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB RAM for the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Previous reports note both the Oppo Find X3 and the Pro models would flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 10-bit color depth, and a 120Hz refresh rate. While the camera details are still a mystery, the Pro model is said to feature a quad-camera setup with a 50MP Sony sensor, a 25x telephoto shooter, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro sensor.

It's also reported the Oppo Find X3 series would launch in March 2021. Till then, these reports would be mere speculations.

