Oppo F19 India Launch Today | Oppo F19 Specification And Price In India
Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo F19, which is expected to be a mid-range smartphone with a modern design and thin-and-light form-factor. The Oppo F19's launch event will be a bit special, and it will not follow the typical smartphone launch format. The brand has teased that the Oppo F19 launch will be the fastest smartphone launch ever.
The launch event of the Oppo F19 will be hosted by stand-up comedian Zakir Khan and Jitin Abraham, product manager of Oppo India. The launch event is scheduled to happen at 12:00 PM and the event will be live-streamed via YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Oppo F19 Specifications
The Oppo F19 will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Unlike the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Oppo F19 will come with a 60Hz panel, which is a bummer.
The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On top of that, the device will also have a microSD card with two nano-SIM card slots. As per the software experience, the Oppo F19 will run on ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 OS with a tonne of customization options.
The Oppo F19 has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP selfie camera at the front, with support for 1080p video recording capability and face unlock support.
A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the Oppo F19 with support for 33W fast charging, where, the fast charger will be included in the box. The retail package of the Oppo F19 is also expected to come with a wired headset in the box, which is definitely a welcoming move.
Given the specs sheet, the Oppo F19 is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000. For the asking price, the device seems to have a fair share of features. However, the pricing of this device might not be as competitive as the Redmi Note 10, which also offers similar specs sheet and just costs Rs. 11,999 for the base model.
