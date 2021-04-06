Redmi Note 10 Sale Today: These Tricks Will Ensure Your Purchase News oi-Vivek

Redmi Note 10 is the most affordable smartphone from the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones. The device offers features like FHD AMOLED display, quad-camera setup, large battery, and more. The device is going on sale, once again at 12MP on Amazon and Mi.com.

The Redmi Note 10 will be available in the flash sale format (first come first serve) with a starting price of Rs. 11,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also another variant of the Redmi Note 10 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which costs Rs. 13,999. Both models do offer a microSD card slot for storage expansion and also have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is The Redmi Note 10 A Good Smartphone?

Just based on the specs sheet, it offers a high value-for-money, considering the features like stereo speaker setup, FHD+ AMOLED display, Android 11 OS, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and more. Looking at these figures, the Redmi Note 10 does offer a good value proposition.

How To Purchase Redmi Note 10 At 12 PM?

There are multiple ways to do this. Besides Amazon and Mi.com, the device will be available on Mi Homes and Mi Stores as well. So, you could actually visit a nearby Mi Home and try your luck. The device is also available on Mi.com, which is another place where you could buy the device, and they also offer fast shipping and multiple payment options.

In the second option, log in to your Amazon account, and then, make sure your payment details are saved properly. Just five minutes prior to the sale, make sure to refresh the web page or the app every now and then, and when the product listing goes live, you could add the device to the cart and make a payment using the saved payment details.

On top of that, make sure that your computer or the smartphone that you are going to use to make this purchase is connected to a high speed and stable internet connection, as losing the connection for just a second could have a huge impact on the purchase.

