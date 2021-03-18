Redmi Note 10 Pro Next Sale Scheduled For March 24: Offers To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 10 Pro finished its first sale on March 17, and now the company has announced the next sale date. The smartphone will go on sale on March 24 at 12 PM (noon). The Redmi Note 10 Pro was launched earlier this month alongside the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro Max. Despite being a mid-range device, the Note 10 Pro offers advanced features like a 120Hz display, the Snapdragon 732G chipset, and so on.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Price And Sale Offers

The price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options and the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 18,999. The phone can be purchased via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio stores in Glacial Blue, Vintage Bronze, and Dark Night color options.

Sale offers for the Note 10 Pro include an Rs. 1,000 instant discounts using the ICICI Bank Credit Card and Rs. 1,500 off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card and EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Features

Starting with the processor, the Redmi Note 10 Pro runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset with up 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage that also supports a microSD card. Upfront, the phone has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 support. For photography, the phone gets a quad-camera setup at the rear panel consisting of a 64MP Samsung GW3 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP super macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies and videos, it has a 16MP front-facing camera. Furthermore, the handset gets its fuel from a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It ships with Android 11 based on MIUI 12 custom skin. As a mid-range device, the Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with power-packed features at an attractive price tag. So, if you are looking for a mid-range category phone it can be a good pick.

