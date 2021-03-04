Redmi Note 10 Series Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 11,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has finally announced the much-anticipated Redmi Note 10 series smartphones in the country. The series comprises three models - the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and the Note 10 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 10 is the most affordable device in the series which comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 48MP quad-camera module, and more. On the other hand, both the Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 Pro Max share some identical features including a 120Hz display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Redmi Note 10 Series Price And Sale Date In India

The Redmi Note 10 comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone will go for sale on March 16 and the phone comes in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black color options.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro price has been set at Rs. 15,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. Lastly, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will cost Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 21,999 for the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 Pro Max will be available in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze color options. The sale of the Note 10 Pro has been set for March 17, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will go for sale starting March 18. The devices can be purchased via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline outlets.

Redmi Note 10: Features

Running Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top, the standard variant packs a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU. The native storage of the Redmi Note 10 is also expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For imaging, it has a 48MP quad rear camera module. The main 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, there is a 13MP front-facing camera. Moreover, the Redmi Note 10 has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max: Features

Both models include similar features except for the camera. The handsets come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR-10 support and a 120Hz refresh rate. They pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC under their hood and a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In terms of photography, the Note 10 Pro flaunts a 64MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, while the Note 10 Pro Max gets a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor.

Other three sensors on both devices include a 5MP super macro shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MPl depth sensor. Upfront, both get a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. However, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has been packed with camera features such as Night Mode 2.0, VLOG Mode, Magic Clone Mode, Long Exposure Mode, and more.

