Oppo F19 Launch Officially Teased For April: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+ went official earlier this month in the country. At that time, the company had announced the standard F19 model will launch soon in India. Now, the launch of the Oppo F19 has been teased by Oppo Sri Lanka, which means the phone will first be available in the international market.

India launch is expected to take place after sometime of its international launch. However, the India price and a few features of the phone were recently teased by tipster Ishan Agarwal. According to him, the Oppo F19 could be the sleekest smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery. In terms of pricing, the phone will cost under Rs. 20,000 in the country.

Oppo F19: What We Know So Far

Oppo has not shared any key details of the upcoming phone. As per the official teaser image, the handset has a triple rear camera module placed at the upper-left corner. The main sensor of the device is expected to be a 48MP sensor; however, the resolution of the other sensors is still unknown.

Nothing much is known at this moment about the Oppo F19. We can expect to get more intel soon as the company has started teasing the arrival of the handset.

Oppo F19: What We Think

We can assume the standard Oppo F19 will be less powerful compared to the other two models of the series. The phone is expected to get an AMOLED panel and also believed to run a MediaTek chipset. Software-wise, the phone is likely to ship with Android 11-based ColorOS 11 custom skin out-of-the-box. The standard model is also believed to support 4G connectivity like the F19 Pro; however, the F19 Pro+ comes with 5G connectivity.

The standard Oppo F19 might offer some similar features like the F19 Pro model. To recall, the F19 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone gets its power from the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset and has a 4,310 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Furthermore, the phone offers a 48MP quad-camera setup and a 16MP front camera.

