Oppo F19 Pro Confirmed To Launch In India On March 8: What To Expect?

Oppo is all set to introduce the F19 series in the country. The India launch of the Oppo F19 Pro has been confirmed for March 8 at 7:00 PM as per the Flipkart banner. Alongside, the company is also expected to bring the F19 Pro+ 5G. Recently, the launch of both models was teased on Amazon, and some details of the upcoming device were also revealed.

The Flipkart banner also shows the front and rear panel of the Oppo F19 Pro. Going by the banner, the F19 Pro will flaunt a flat panel with a thick chin bezel and a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner of the display. At the rear, the phone will get a quad-camera setup. Further, the banner has confirmed the upcoming phone will support AI Colour Portrait Video mode.

Oppo F19 Pro: Details

The Oppo F19 Pro is said to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and will support an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. In terms of processor, the F19 Pro will get its power from the MediaTek Helio P95 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The quad-camera of the handset will be placed into a square-shaped camera module along with an LED flash. The camera sensors might include a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide- lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the phone is expected to offer a 16MP camera at the front. Furthermore, the device is said to pack a 4,310 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the F19 Pro+ 5G is also said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a punch-hole cutout and 90Hz refresh rate. Although, there is no info whether the Oppo F19 Pro will support a high refresh rate.

Moreover, the F19 Pro+ 5G is tipped to run the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset under its hood. Other features of the handset might include a 64MP triple-camera setup, a 32MP front camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W charging support.

