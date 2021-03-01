Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ 5G With Punch-Hole Display Listed On Amazon India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo is all set to bring in the new F19 series to India. While the exact launch date is still under wraps, Amazon India has teased the upcoming Oppo F19 series. The Amazon webpage showcases two models, namely the Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G. One can expect to have the launch date revealed later this week.

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ On Amazon

The teaser on the Amazon India page reads: "Guess who's here to Flaunt the night". The teaser page also has two questions for Oppo fans, where they need to guess the celebrity in the poster and also guess the AI camera highlight feature on the upcoming series. The page further has a Notify Me button for more updates.

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ Expected Features

At the same time, the Oppo F19 series teaser on Amazon reveals a couple of details. We can expect to see a punch-hole display in a narrow-bezel design. Further, new leaks have surfaced on Twitter, giving us a better idea of what to expect with the upcoming Oppo F19 series.

OPPO F19 Series details I'm hearing from retail sources.



OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

-6.4", Punch-hole, AMOLED

-MediaTek Dimensity 800U

-64MP + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth

-32MP Selfie

-In-Display Fingerprint

-4500mAh, 30W

-8GB+128GB: Around ₹25k

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/LRKbTdDSLs — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) February 28, 2021

Both the Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+ are tipped to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. An in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole cutout are also tipped. While the Oppo F19 Pro is said to draw power from the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, the Pro+ model is said to be powered by the Dimensity 800U processor.

The cameras on the Oppo F19 Pro are rumored to be a quad-camera setup with a 48MP shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP selfie camera. The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G is said to include a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 32MP selfie shooter is also expected.

Another key difference between the models is in the battery - where the Oppo F19 Pro is said to feature a 4,310 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, is expected to have a large 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

