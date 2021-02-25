Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ 5G Leaked Poster Reveals Rear Panel; India Launch Imminent News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo F19 series comprising the F19, F19 Pro, and the F19 Pro+ is expected to launch soon In India. Now, a poster image has revealed the rear design of the F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+ phones, which comes to light by MySmartPrice citing an offline Oppo retailer. Both models will come in Silver color and the F19 Pro+ will support 5G connectivity according to the poster.

Starting with the F19 Pro, it is tipped to have a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash which will be housed a square-shaped camera module. On the other hand, the F19 Pro+ 5G will also offer a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash. Moreover, both devices feature a button on the right side which is believed to be the power on/off button. As per the poster image, there are no physical fingerprint sensors at the back panel on both devices, which suggests the phones might come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Besides the report states, the upcoming Oppo F19 series smartphones will come with the tagline 'Flaunt Your Nights'. So, Oppo might be working on the low-light camera performance for both handsets. Nothing much is known about the handsets at this moment. We can expect to get more info on the same in the coming days.

Last month, a report revealed that the standard Oppo F19 and the F19 Pro will support up to 10X lossless zoom. Further, the Oppo F19 and the F19 Pro models are also rumored to rebranded as Oppo F21 and F21 Pro. However, we will suggest you take this with a pinch of salt until the company confirms anything.

Moreover, Oppo is also expected to introduce its flagship Find X3 series on March 11 which might include the Find X3 Pro, X3 Neo, and the X3 Lite. The price and color of the three handsets have recently revealed ahead of the launch.

