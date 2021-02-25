Oppo Find X3 Pro, X3 Neo, X3 Lite Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo is gearing up for the new flagship smartphone series, set to launch soon. The new Oppo Find X3 series is speculated to include the Oppo Find X3, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite, and so on, set to launch on March 11. Now, the pricing and other key details of the new Oppo Find X3 series have been revealed.

Oppo Find X3 Series Price Revealed

The report comes from 91Mobiles, who quotes tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore as the source behind the price leaks. The upcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G is tipped to launch in four colors like white, black, orange, and blue. The phone will allegedly debut with a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, costing anywhere between EUR 1,000 to 1,200 (around Rs. 88,000 to Rs. 1,06,000).

Additionally, the Oppo Find X3 Neo will also arrive in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Find X3 Neo is said to be the rebranded Oppo Reno5 Pro+ and would arrive in silver and black color options. The report tips the Find X3 Neo would cost between EUR 700 to 800 (around Rs. 61,000 to 70,000).

Lastly, the Oppo Find X3 Lite is tipped to launch with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. This is believed to be the rebranded Oppo Reno5 5G smartphone and would arrive in two color options of blue and black. The Oppo Find X3 Lite is tipped to cost anywhere between EUR 400 to 500 (around Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 44,000).

Oppo A94, Oppo A54 Price Revealed

Apart from the Oppo Find X3 series, the tipster has also revealed the pricing of two other Oppo smartphones. Here, the alleged Oppo A94 is said to arrive in the European market with a price tag of EUR 300-400 (around Rs. 26,500 to Rs. 35,000). Additionally, the Oppo A54 is also said to launch sometime soon in the market.

The tipster suggests the Oppo A54 5G could ship with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and could cost EUR 200-300 (around Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 26,000). The Oppo A54 could be one of the affordable 5G smartphones with a 5,000 mAh battery and a 90Hz FHD+ display.

