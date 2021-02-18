Oppo Find X3 With Snapdragon 870 Chipset Appears On Geekbench; Suggests Imminent Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Find X3 flagship series is expected to hit the market in March. The smartphone has surfaced on several listings and benchmark platforms, revealing key details. The Oppo Find X3 has now appeared on the Geekbench with the model number PEDM00. The scorecard reveals its performance and what it's capable of delivering.

Oppo Find X3 On Geekbench

The Oppo Find X3's appearance on Geekbench falls in line with previous leaks and reports. From the looks of it, this device is the vanilla variant and not the Pro model. The Oppo Find X3 here, as spotted by MySmartPrice, comes with the Snapdragon 870 chipset, as opposed to the Snapdragon 888 chipset on the Pro variant.

The Geekbench listing reveals the Oppo Find X3 would likely pack up to 8GB of RAM and run Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Geekbench scores for single and multi-core scores of 4,280 and 12,848, respectively. The scorecard falls in line with other smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

From the looks of it, we can expect to see a major difference between the Oppo Find X3 and the Find X3 Pro. Looking back, the difference between the Find X2 and the Pro models were mainly in the camera department. But now with different chipsets, the performance of these models will vastly differ.

Oppo Find X3 Expected Features

The Oppo Find X3 has appeared on several listings and reports, giving us an idea of what to expect. The phone was rumored with an AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, instead of QHD+ that would come on the Pro model. A 120Hz refresh rate is tipped for both models, though it's yet to be confirmed.

We now know the Oppo Find X3 will feature the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM. The phone is also expected to feature a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter, 13MP secondary lens, and a 12MP tertiary sensor. Oppo is rumored to have included a 32MP selfie camera. A 4,200 mAh battery is tipped on the Find X2.

For now, the smartphones are expected to launch in March, but there's no official confirmation yet. We expect to hear more in the coming days.

