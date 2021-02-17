Oppo Find X3 Specs Revealed Via AIDA64 Data; Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is prepping up to launch the next flagship Find X3 series soon. The launch is tipped for next month; however, the exact launch date is yet to announce. The series will comprise the standard Find X3, X3 Pro, and the X3 Lite. Last month, the renders of the Pro model were leaked online showing its design and key details. Now, the standard Find X3 has appeared on AIDA64 benchmarks, which reveals some features of the device.

Oppo Find X3 Details

As per the listing, the Find X3 is expected to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, while the Pro model is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Besides, the Oppo Find X3 is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Software-wise, the device will run on Android 11 with custom ColorOS on top. The Find X3 is rumored to feature a punch-hole display which is likely to offer a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. However, there are so many details such as the battery, camera which are yet to be revealed. As we are approaching near to the launch so we can expect to get more details soon.

On the other hand, the Pro model is said to come with curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner. For imaging, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is likely to offer a quad-rear camera setup comprising of two 50MP Sony sensors and a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 3MP macro lens with 25x zoom support.

Further, the phone is said to sport a 6.7-inch 1440p display with support for a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone might get a 4,500 mAh battery with SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology which is said to support 65W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

