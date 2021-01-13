Oppo Find X3 Pro Renders Show Design; Launch Tipped For March News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know the upcoming flagship Oppo Find X3 series is under development. The series will comprise two models the Oppo Find X3 and the Find X3 Pro. Even, the series is also confirmed to run the new Snapdragon 888 chipset. Now, tipster Evan Blass has revealed the launch timeline and the design of the Find X3 Pro. Furthermore, he has also shared some images of the model, suggesting its design and features.

Additionally, Oppo has shared a new post on Weibo with the tagline "Impossible Surface, See you in March". It's probably talking about the launch of the Oppo Find X3 series. As the company has started teasing the arrival of the phone. We can expect to get more details in the coming days.

Oppo Find X3 Pro: What To Expect?

As per the leaked image, the phone will have curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner to house the selfie camera. Besides, it is appeared to have slim bezels on the front. The phone will feature a unique quad-rear camera setup and it is said to come in Black, White, Blue, and Gold color options.

The renders further reveal the volume rocker will be placed is on the left, while the power button will be on the right edge. It is also expected to have a secondary microphone for noise cancellation.

Other features of the phone include a 6.7-inch 1440p display and it is expected to support a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of software, it is believed to run the latest Android 11 OS with the company's ColorOS 11 on top.

Moving on to the cameras, the phone is rumored to have two 50MP Sony sensors at the rear panel and a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 3MP macro lens with 25x zoom support. Moreover, the Find X3 Pro is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology which might offer 65W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

