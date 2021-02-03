Oppo Find X3 Pro Massive Camera Leak; Two 50MP Sony IMX766 Sensors Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has been betting in the premium smartphone category with its Find X series. The brand is in talks to expand this lineup with the launch of the Find X3 series. The Oppo Find X3 Pro has been splashing via leaks and was recently spotted at Cloud Testing benchmark website. Noted tipster Evan Blass had also tipped some of the features and renders of the Oppo's upcoming flagship. The tipster has once again shared some more insight into the Oppo Find X3 Pro's hardware.

Oppo Find X3 Pro Features Leak Online

The Oppo Find X3 Pro new leak has revealed two color options of the Find X3 Pro. The smartphone will be available in white and black color option. It has a unique camera array housing at the rear which the company is calling as the "crafter" design.

The leaked features tipped by Blass primarily reveals the camera specifications in detail. Going by the leak, the Find X3 Pro will be launching with a 50MP primary rear camera which will also be a Sony IMX766 sensor and used for wide-angle shots. The camera setup will comprise another 50MP sensor which will be the Sony IMX766 lens.

The quad-lens camera setup will also have a 3MP sensor for macro shots and a 13MP telephoto sensor. The macro lens is said to double up as a microscope and will come with 25x zoom support. On the other hand, the telephoto lens is said to come with 2x optical zoom support.

While the new leak only details the camera specifications and design, the previous leaks have tipped the remaining features as well. The Oppo Find X3 Pro has been leaked with a curved display panel measuring 6.7-inches. The panel will be delivering a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and will support 120Hz refresh rate.

The leaks in the past have also suggested that the device will be launching with the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. It will be made available with 12GB RAM configuration and 4,500 mAh battery unit. The device is also said to come with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging technology.

