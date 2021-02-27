Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Display, Chipset Details Leaked; MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo F19 series launch seems to be around the corner as multiple leaks are emerging online. The F19 series will most probably include the standard Oppo F19, F19 Pro, and the F19 Pro+ 5G. Recently, the rear panel design was leaked online via poster image. Now, a new leak has shared some features of the upcoming Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G. The handset was spotted with model number PEPM00, suggesting to feature a 90Hz display.

Furthermore, the leak claims the phone will come with a punch-hole cutout at the upper-left corner. The phone will run the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset under its hood which was launched last month and the chipset will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. Nothing more is known about the smartphone at this moment. Moreover, the report further states that the same device will come in different markets with different names.

Going by the previous info, the F19 Pro+ will support 5G connectivity and come with a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash. The power on/off button is believed to be placed on the right side of the handset. Lastly, the phone is expected to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Apart from the F19 Pro+, the F19 Pro was also leaked with a quad-rear camera setup along with an LED flash. According to the earlier report, the standard Oppo F19 and the F19 Pro will support up to 10X lossless zoom. Besides, the Oppo F19 series smartphones will focus more on low-light camera performance.

On the other hand, Oppo is all set to bring its Find X3 series comprising of the Find X3, Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and the Find X3 Lite. The launch date has been set for March 11, 2021, at 7:30 PM (local time).

