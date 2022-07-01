Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo A76, Oppo A54 Receive Price Cut In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Smartphone price cuts are nothing new and many devices see a reduction in their cost over time. The latest ones to get price cuts in India are from Oppo and these include the F19 Pro+, A76 and A54 smartphones. Notably, the F series and A54 were launched in the country last year while the Oppo A76 went official in March. Let's take a look at the discounted pricing here.

Oppo F19 Pro+ Price Cut

The OPPO F19 Pro+ was made official with a price tag of Rs 25,990 last year in the country. Now, a well-known tipster and offline retailer Mahesh Telecom has revealed that the smartphone has received a price cut. The device was launched in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Now, it has got a massive price cut of Rs. 6,000 and it is available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 19,990. The Oppo F19 Pro+ comes in two color options such as Fluid Black and Crystal Silver.

Oppo A76, Oppo A54 Price Cut

The Oppo A76 was launched in a single variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. At the time of its launch, it was priced at Rs. 17,499 but it appears to have got a price cut that has taken its cost down to Rs. 16,490. The smartphone has been launched in Glowing Blue and Glowing Black colors.

Another A series smartphone to have got the price cut is the Oppo A54. It has been launched in two variants - 4GB of RAM + 128GB of storage space and 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage space. The retailer has revealed that the high-end variant was priced at Rs. 15,990 and has received a price cut of Rs. 4,000, taking its cost down to Rs. 11,990. It is available in Starry Blue, Crystal Black, and Moonlight Gold color options.

This revised pricing of the above-mentioned Oppo smartphones has not been reflected on the Oppo India website or other retailer sites. This shows that the revised pricing could be applicable for the offline markets in India and an official confirmation could be made soon.

