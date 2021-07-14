Oppo A54 Price Hiked Up To Rs. 1,000; Worth Your Money? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has announced a price hike of its entry-level Oppo A54 which made its debut in April in India. All variants of the Oppo A54 have received a price hike of up to Rs. 1,000. The news has been reported via 91mobiles (via retail source). As per the report, the new price will be applicable starting July 15 (tomorrow) for both the online and offline stores in the country.

Oppo A54 New Price

The base 4GB RAM and 64GB model of the Oppo A54 will now cost Rs. 13,990 instead of Rs. 13,490, while the 4GB + 128GB variant has received a price hike of Rs. 1,000, making the original price to Rs. 15,490. Lastly, the 6GB + 128GB high-end model will be available at Rs. 16,490 instead of Rs. 15,990. Further, the phone is selling in India in Crystal Black, Starry Blue, and Moonlight Gold color option.

Oppo A54: What Does Offer

The Oppo A54 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The device runs Android 10 and comes with a 60Hz refresh rate for which the handset lags behind the competition. Besides, the Oppo A54 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which is an entry-level chipset. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage that also supports additional expansion using a microSD card.

Moreover, the Oppo A54 has a triple-rear camera module including a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and videos. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 15W fast charging. Connectivity features include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Oppo A54: Worth Buying?

Considering the features of the Oppo A54, we can say the handset is expensive in terms of its offering. So, if you are looking for a mid-range device under Rs. 15,000, there are many options like the Realme 8, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Galaxy F22 that come with advanced features.

Best Mobiles in India