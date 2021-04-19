Oppo A54 Launched In India Starting At Rs. 13,490; Specs And Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo A54, which made its debut international market last month, has been announced in the country. The handset comes with the IPX4 waterproof rating, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and much more. It comes in three storage configurations and Crystal Black, Starry Blue, and Moonlight Gold color option.

Oppo A54 Price In India And Offers

The price of the Oppo A54 has been set at Rs. 13,490 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model, Rs. 14,490 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM option. Lastly, the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 15,990. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting tomorrow at 12pm (noon).

You will get up to Rs. 1,000 off on HDFC Bank cards and credit card EMI transaction, complete mobile protection for Re. 1, up to 70 percent buyback guarantee at Re. 1. Alongside, users can get 5 percent cashback in retail outlets on select bank cards.

Oppo A54: What Does Offer?

Running ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, the Oppo A54 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) LCD panel with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset handles the processing clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage which also supports additional expansion using a microSD card.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A54 offers triple cameras placed into a rectangular module. The camera setup includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and videos. Moreover, a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device which comes with 15W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. Lastly, the device ​measures 163.6x75.7x8.4mm and weighs around 192 grams.

Oppo A54: Should You Buy?

If you are searching for a good-looking phone with decent features for day-to-day usage then you can consider the Oppo A54. However, you can get better options as well in this same price range.

