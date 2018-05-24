Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM variant receives Rs. 6,000 price cut

Last year, Oppo F3 Plus, a selfie-centric smartphone with 4GB RAM was launched in India for Rs. 30,990. Within months, the company launched the 6GB RAM variant of the device for a lesser pricing of Rs. 22,990. At the of its announcement in the country, it was interesting to see an upgraded phone with a higher RAM capacity to be launched at a lesser pricing.

Now, the 6GB RAM variant has received a massive price cut of Rs. 6,000 and is selling at Rs. 16,990 via Flipkart. It will definitely be quite enticing for the Oppo fans to get a whopping Rs. 6,000 discount on a smartphone. However, Amazon India is still selling the device at Rs. 20,475.

In addition to the price cut of Rs. 6,000, the Oppo F3 Plus (review) is listed with a slew of offers and discounts on Flipkart. The retailer provides an extra exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,000, no cost EMI payment options starting from Rs. 1,416 per month, 5% discount on using Axis Bank debit card EMI, 5% instant discount on Visa cards for first three online payments, 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card, 50% buyback value and up to Rs. 1,200 of Reliance Jio cashback on recharging for select plans

Oppo F3 Plus specs

When it comes to specifications, the Oppo F3 Plus boasts of a 6-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and features Gorilla Glass 5 protection too. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 653 SoC coupled with Adreno 510 GPU, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. There is expandable storage support up to 256GB with a microSD card. The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the physical home button at the front.

The USP of this smartphone is the presence of dual selfie cameras including a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP secondary sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens. The selfie camera module comes with Beautify 4.0. The rear camera is a 16MP unit with Sony IMX398 sensor, dual PDAF and f/1.7 aperture.

Oppo F3 Plus was launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow with ColorUI 3.0 out of the box. There is a 4000mAh battery with VOOC fast charging to power the smartphone. The other goodies of the Oppo smartphone include Bluetooth 4.1, 4G, Wi-Fi and a hybrid dual SIM slot.

