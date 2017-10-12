Oppo F5 with AI selfie technology and 18:9 display coming soon to India

Lately, we have been coming across details about an upcoming smartphone from Oppo - the Oppo F5. We saw the leaked renders of this smartphone with photos and videos from the promotional material.

After the leaked renders, we came across an invite spotted on the official Facebook page of Oppo claiming that the Oppo F5 could be unveiled on October 26. However, the device was said to be launched initially in the Philippines and was expected to be rolled out to the other markets at a later time. Now, we have a confirmation from Oppo regarding the availability of this smartphone.

The company has confirmed that the Oppo F5 will be launched in India and Southeast Asian markets such as Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines soon. It also confirmed that this smartphone will be the first one from Oppo to have a full-screen design. It will also arrive with AI Beauty Recognition technology for the selfies.

Besides shedding light on the availability of the Oppo F5, the company has released several images of the device showing its full-screen design. It has been confirmed that the upcoming Oppo F5 will have a FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The size of the display is not mentioned but it is speculated to be 6 inches. Having a full-screen design, it is believed that the smartphone will have a compact body despite the large screen size.

The image shows that the smartphone will have a single selfie camera but this one is said to have AI Beauty Recognition that will use artificial intelligence to recognize size tone and type. It is also said that the age and gender of the subject in an image will be detected by this technology.

The tech can analyze the environmental lighting conditions just by referencing other facial images from a global photo database in order to beautify a selfie. It is also said that this technology can differentiate between male and female subjects and infants and adults to use the appropriate enhancements on all the subjects in an image.

The Oppo F5 is likely to be unveiled on October 26 and we can expect the release to happen shortly.