Oppo F5 with 20MP selfie camera with AI beauty feature launched in India starting from Rs. 19,990

Oppo F5 with AI selfie camera is priced at Rs.19,990 [First Impressions]

Oppo F5 that was in the headlines for the past few weeks went official at an event in the Philippines on October 26. This smartphone has been launched in India today with a bezel-less display and 20MP selfie camera with AI technology.

The Oppo F5 is priced at Rs. 19,990 and is all set to go on sale exclusively via the online retailer Flipkart starting from November 9. Given that there is a 20MP selfie camera, the Oppo F5 is yet another selfie-focused smartphone fro the Chinese manufacturer. Also, it is the first one from the stable of Oppo to arrive with a bezel-less display carrying 18:9 aspect ratio that we have already seen in many smartphones those were launched this year from different manufacturers.

Oppo has announced the F5 in two variants. The Oppo F5 has 4GB RAM and 32GB storage while the Oppo F5 6GB has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Oppo F5 Youth will be launched sometime in December in the country.

Let's take a look at the specifications and capabilities of the Oppo F5 from there.

20MP AI selfie camera With the popularity of dual camera setup, the very first thought that might strike you is that the Oppo F5 might have such a camera arrangement at the front. However, the company has proved it wrong by using a 20MP front-facing camera with AI beauty recognition technology. This technology is claimed to scan 200 facial recognition spots in order to enhance the beauty of a selfie shot. AI or Artificial Intelligence also provides bokeh effect and the company claims that it can detect the subject's skin color, skin tone, gender and age and adjust the best beauty settings for a picture perfect selfie shot. There is a portrait mode as well for the users to enjoy great pics. Also, the technology can enhance the light on your face in selfie shots irrespective of the background conditions. Display & Design The Oppo F5 jumps into the bandwagon of bezel-less smartphones. The smartphone makes use of a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone carries the credits for being the first one from the company to arrive with such a display and narrow bezels. The Oppo smartphone flaunts a metal unibody design and boasts of a single 16MP rear snapper with flash. Furthermore, there is a fingerprint sensor at the rear for facial recognition unlock. Hardware Under its hood, the Oppo F5 employs a MediaTek MT6737T chipset paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity. The storage space can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The device is backed by a 3200mAh battery that seems to be capable enough to render a day's backup. Connectivity and Software The smartphone comes with connectivity features such as a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual SIM support. Notably, there is a dedicated dual SIM slot supporting two nano SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot. The Oppo F5 runs on ColorOS 3.2 that tops Android 7.0 Nougat. Price and Availability The Oppo F5 will be available in Black and Gold while the F5 6GB will be available in Black and Red. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 19,990 and the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs., 24,990. The device will be listed for pre-order from today and will go on sale for the first time on November 9.