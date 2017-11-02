Oppo F5 with 20MP selfie camera launching in India today; watch the live stream here

Oppo F5 with AI selfie camera is priced at Rs.19,990 [First Impressions]

Oppo is all set to launch its latest selfie-centric smartphone Oppo F5 in India today. The launch event will take place in Mumbai.

The launch event to happen later today will be live streamed via the company's India site, its social media channels, and YouTube. However, if you wish, you can watch the live stream down below as well. The Oppo F5 was first launched in the Philippines late last month. So while we already know everything about the smartphone, the company is yet to announce its price in India.

The Oppo F5 will be a Flipkart exclusive, as the e-commerce site has been teasing the phone's launch for the past few days.

As far as the cost of the smartphone is concerned, it was launched in the Philippines at PHP 15,990. So it will cost around Rs. 20,000 in India. To remind you, we are talking about the pricing of the 4GB RAM+32GB ROM variant. Oppo is yet to reveal the pricing of the higher variant of F5, which comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space.

Talking about the key highlight of Oppo F5, the smartphone comes with artificial intelligence (AI) beauty technology integrated into the front camera. It is equipped with a 20MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture at the front. At the back, there is a 16MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash.

Keeping in the current trend, the all-new Oppo F5 also sports an all-screen front with slim bezels around the display. The smartphone flaunts a 6-inch TFT display with full-HD+ screen resolution of 1,080×2,160 pixels.

The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek (MT6763T) processor coupled with 4GB/ 6GB RAM. The smartphone will offer either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

It is backed by a 3,200mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Connectivity options include GPS/ A-GPS, GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and USB OTG support. It measures 156.5×76×7.5mm and weighs in at 152 grams.

Besides this, Oppo is also expected to launch the R11s and R11s Plus in China today.