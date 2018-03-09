Oppo F7 to arrive with iPhone X-like notch and 25MP selfie camera

Oppo was one of the smartphone brands that did not take part in the MWC 2018 tech show, which was held in Barcelona late last month. The company seems to be focused on announcing a new flagship smartphone at a separate event later this month. And, this appears to be the reason for Oppo to have skipped the MWC this year.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Oppo F7 is said to be the upcoming smartphone. It is believed to be the sequel to the Oppo F5, which was announced last year with an AI selfie camera. The report tips that the upcoming Oppo flagship might arrive with an iPhone X-styled display with a notch at the top.

The report citing a source tips that the smartphone might arrive with a 6.2-inch display with a FHD+ resolution and ultra-thin bezels. The screen-to-body ratio of the smartphone is said to be 89.09%. Though the exact screen resolution is not known, it is tipped that the Oppo F7 might boast around 2246 x 1080 pixels screen resolution.

Another source is said to have revealed the leaked image of the alleged Oppo F7 smartphone. The image is said to hint at the presence of a whopping 25MP selfie camera at the front. The report notes that we can expect the selfie camera to have inbuilt Artificial Intelligence features similar to the Oppo F5 to deliver exceptional selfies. Notably, the smartphone from Oppo's stable is said to feature enhanced real-time HDR, enhanced beauty mode and AR stickers as well when using the selfie camera. Furthermore, the leaked image tips that Oppo might unveil the F7 in red color among others.

While the leaked image shows the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom of the smartphone, the other details remain known. But the report speculates the Oppo F7 to employ an octa-core MediaTek processor teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be further expanded using a microSD card. The report further mentions that the Oppo F7 is likely to be unveiled in India between March 28 and March 30.