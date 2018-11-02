Oppo F9 Pro with 128GB storage space up for sale for Rs. 25,990

Oppo F9 Pro is one of the well-received camera-centric smartphones in the Indian market. When the smartphone was launched in August, it came in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM (called Oppo F9) and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. Now, it looks like the company has quietly launched the 128GB storage variant of the device at a relatively higher price point.

Oppo F9 Pro with 64GB storage space was launched for Rs. 23,990. Now, the Twitter-based tipster and Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has tipped that the 128GB storage variant with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs. 2,000 more, which Rs. 25,990. Except for the bump in its internal storage capacity, the other aspects of the device remain the same. While Oppo is yet to confirm the launch of the 128GB variant of this device, it is already listed for sale on Amazon India.

For the uninitiated, the key highlights of the Oppo F9 Pro include its waterdrop notch display, octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor, dual cameras at the rear with AI capabilities, gradient color options and VOOC fast charging. The device is available for purchase via the offline and online stores across the country.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Oppo F9 Pro bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, this device makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, the smartphone flaunts a dual camera module at its rear. It has a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. This camera comes with 720p slow-mo video recording at 120fps. There is a 16MP selfie camera as well on this smartphone.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2, the Oppo smartphone comes bundled with connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microUSB port. The other aspects of this include a 3500mAh battery with VOOC flash charging technology and the necessary sensors.