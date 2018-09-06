Oppo F9 Pro Airtel Store offers: Free unlimited calling, 50GB data per month and more

Oppo F9 Pro, the latest mid-range smartphone from the company is pretty impressive. The device comes with attractive features and specifications for its pricing. It has a unique waterdrop design that has inspired many other smartphone brands in the market including the recently launched Vivo V11 Pro a few other upcoming devices.

If you are interested in buying the Oppo smartphone priced at Rs. 23,990, then you can check out the ongoing offer at the Airtel stores. Take a look at the Airtel offers on Oppo F9 Pro from below.

Airtel Offers on Oppo F9 Pro

On choosing to buy the F9 Pro at the Airtel store, you can get the device at a down payment of Rs. 3,915 and choose to pay the rest of the amount in EMI. On subscribing to the postpaid plan worth Rs. 2,099, you can get other benefits as well. These benefits include free Airtel TV subscription, unlimited calling benefits with 50GB of data per month for 12 months and free roaming.

If you choose to buy the device from the Airtel Store in any of the two colors - Twilight Blue and Sunrise Red.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

Oppo F9 Pro bestows a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display featuring the waterdrop notch design. The display has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 coating on both sides. At its heart, there operates an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor teamed up with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

For imaging, this Oppo smartphone arrives with a dual camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth-sensing secondary sensor positioned horizontally at the top left corner. At the front, there is a 25MP selfie camera with Portrait mode, AI HDR and more.

It is powered by a 3500mAh battery with the VOOC Flash Charge technology. This technology is claimed to pump up to 2 hours of talk time in just 5 minutes of charging. This flash charging technology is touted to come with a five-layer protection to avoid damage to the battery and the device. The F9 Pro comes with ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone has been launched in blue, red and purple color variants. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.