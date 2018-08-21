Oppo F9 Pro top features you should know: VOOC flash charge, gradient back and more

Oppo F9 Pro has been launched in India along with the F9, a slightly downgraded variant. The Oppo F9 is priced at Rs. 19,990 while the F9 Pro is priced at Rs. 23,990. The sale of these new smartphones will debut on August 31 via both online and offline with attractive offers and discounts.

Given that the F9 Pro comes packed with interesting features and an affordable price tag, here we have come up with a list of top features you should know about the smartphone. Take a look at the same to know the best features that you can experience on buying this smartphone.

VOOC flash charge

Oppo F9 Pro comes with a much improved VOOC flash charging technology. This technology gives 2 hours of talk time in just 5 minutes of charging. This technology can work even when you are playing a game. And, it is completely safe for your smartphone and its battery as it features five layers of protection. Also, there is AI battery management for a better power consumption.

Waterdrop screen with a small notch

The smartphone comes with a new Waterdrop Screen design with a tiny notch on top. The screen measures 6.3 inches and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Eventually, there is a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%, which will offer an immersive experience while watching videos and playing games.

25MP selfie camera

The new Oppo smartphone bestows a 25MP selfie camera with Sensor HDR as seen on the Oppo F7 launched earlier this year. The selfie camera has AI Beautification 2.1 with customized beautification for each object or person in the image. It will identify your usage pattern and applies the same the next time you click a selfie. The rear camera comprises 16MP and 2MP sensors and has improved portrait mode and portrait lighting features. There is also AI HDR for better photos even under low-lighting conditions.

Gradient back design

The smartphone features a gradient color design for the first time in the F series. This is achieved by the advanced color processes. The F9 Pro has a gradient design on the side frame as well so that the sides are naturally connected to the rear.

Dedicated microSD card slot

There is a triple card tray for dedicated microSD card slot and dual SIM slots. The dedicated microSD card slot supports up to 256GB of additional storage space. This totals the overall storage capacity of 320GB.