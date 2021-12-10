ENGLISH

    Oppo Find N Closer Look: Oppo's First Commercial Folding Smartphone

    By
    |

    Oppo is all set to launch its first commercial folding smartphone -- Oppo Find N on December 15. The company has officially teased the Oppo Find N in multiple teasers, which does look similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a different aspect ratio.

     
    Evleaks, the prominent smartphone leakster has now shared some more unreleased pictures of the Oppo Find N, which gives us a clear idea of what to expect from the upcoming folding phone. Here are some of the interesting aspects of the Oppo Find N, the first folding smartphone from Oppo.

    Oppo Find N To Comes In Multiple Color Variants

    On the hinge, there is an inscription, which says "designed for find". Besides, the smartphone also has a huge power button, which is likely to double as a fingerprint sensor, again, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

    The Oppo Find N will be available in black, white, and gold color options. On all these variants, the frame of the Oppo Find N will have a glossy finish while the back and the front panel will have a matte finish, which should resist smudges and fingerprints.

    At the bottom, the Oppo Find N has a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing along with the primary speaker. It looks like the Oppo Find N also has a SIM tray at the bottom as well, which should take two nano-SIM cards with support for a 5G network on both slots.

    Oppo Find N Cameras
     

    The Oppo Find N has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor. We suspect the smartphone to have a dedicated ultra-wide angle and telephoto lens. The Oppo Find N should offer features like 8K video recording with OIS and more.

    There is also a selfie camera on the front cover display, which is also expected to be a high-resolution sensor. Lastly, the smartphone will have another camera inside the folding display. The leaked images by Evleaks also confirm that the device has another camera inside the folding display, which is a punch-hole camera and not an in-display camera, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

    Oppo Find N Software Experience

    The Oppo Find N is likely to ship with Android 12 OS with custom ColorOS 12 skin on top. If not, the smartphone should launch with Android 11 OS with ColorOS 12, which will then be updated to ColorOS 12. Unlike the regular ColorOS, the Oppo Find N will run on a special build, optimized for folding smartphones.

    Oppo Find N Launch And Price Details

    The Oppo Find N will be unveiled on December 15th in India and is expected to be one of the most expensive smartphones from Oppo. The device is likely to be priced around 10000 Yuan in China or over Rs. 1,00,000 in India. There is no information on when the device would launch in India and we expect that to happen in early 2022.

    Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:25 [IST]
    X