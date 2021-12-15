Just In
OPPO Find N Launched As Affordable Folding Smartphone: Price Starts At Rs. 92,249
OPPO, the Chinese smartphone brand has officially launched its first folding smartphone -- the OPPO Find N, which seems to be inspired by existing folding devices. Even though the Oppo Find N might look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it does have some advantages over the competition, and here are the details.
The OPPO Find N has a large 7.1-inch primary folding display on the inside with an aspect ratio of 8.4:9. This is a 120Hz OLED display with a native resolution of 1,792 x 1,920p. Similarly, there is an outer 5.49-inch secondary OLED display with a native resolution of 1,972 x 988p. It is also interesting to note that the outer display has a pixel density of 402ppi while the primary display has a slightly lower 370ppi.
OPPO has worked to minimize the crease in between the folding display. While the secondary display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The primary display uses Flexion Ultra-Thin Glass, which is said to be thinner than the competition while being flexible.
The primary 7.1-inch folding screen uses an LTPO OLED panel with variable refresh rate technology. The display can adjust the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz to offer both smooth UI and to preserve battery life. The display also has peak brightness levels of 1000nits with support for HDR.
OPPO Find N Hardware
The OPPO Find N is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The base model of the OPPO Find N offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and the device is available in multiple color options like black, white, and purple.
The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera array at the back with a 50MP wide-angle lens, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens. Additionally, there are two selfie cameras, one on the inside and one on the outside screen.
A 4,500 mAh battery fuels the OPPO Find N with support for wired 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and 15W wireless AirVOOC charging. The device also supports reverse wireless charging at 10W. Though these numbers are slightly lower than what we have already seen on other flagship OPPO smartphones, the company offered lower charging standards to preserve battery health.
The #OPPOINNODAY2021 has a lot more in store for you. If the next-gen innovation is what excites you, then we are waiting for you for yet another exciting day.— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) December 15, 2021
Join us live. https://t.co/UFskLVRAZF
Pricing And Availability
The OPPO Find N will go on sale in China from December 23 with a starting price of 7699 Yuan or Rs. 92,249 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The high-end model of the OPPO Find N costs 8,999 Yuan or Rs. 1,07,826, which makes the OPPO Find N a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.
As of now, there is no information on when the OPPO Find N might launch in India. However, given the company is promoting the device, it should reach the Indian shores by January 2022 and is expected to cost a bit more than the Chinese model.
