Oppo Find X could be the world's first smartphone with 10GB RAM

Oppo launched its latest flagship Find X and Lamborghini Limited Edition last week in June during an event in Paris globally. The key feature of the smartphone was its unique slider camera design. The Find X was launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other side, the Lamborghini Edition was backed by a 512GB storage. Now the latest report surfaced on the web that the 10GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the smartphone receive TENAA certification in China. If this turns to be true then this will be the first phone in the world with a 10GB of RAM.

Oppo Find X specifications

The Oppo Find X flaunts a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with a resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries 19:5:9 aspect ratio with Panoramic Arc display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with Adreno 630 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 10GB RAM with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage. On the software part, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16MP rear camera with LED flash and a secondary 20MP rear camera both the camera sensor features a f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the Find X houses a 25MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the Oppo Find X offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C. It also features USB Type-C audio, DSP module, NXP noise reduction. The dimensions of the phone are 156.7 × 74.3 × 9.4mm and it weighs around 186 grams.

The Find X is fueled by a 3,730mAh non-removable battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging support.

Let's see what Oppo is planning to launch and how well it's going to perform with the 10GB RAM. We can expect some more details on the smartphone in the near future.