    Oppo Find X2 5G India Launch Pegged To Happen Soon

    By
    |

    Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are all set to be announced in the company's home market China on March 6. The devices are all set to ship with the latest flagship processor, Snapdragon 865 SoC and provide 5G connectivity as well.

    Oppo Find X2 5G India Launch Pegged To Happen Soon

     

    Already, we have come across several reports regarding the upcoming high-end smartphones from Oppo revealing several details. Now, we have some clarity regarding its launch date in India. What's interesting is that the Oppo Find X2 5G is likely headed towards India.

    Oppo Find X2 5G India Launch

    As per a report by 91mobiles, the Oppo Find X2 5G is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. However, there is exact timeline regarding when we can expect the smartphone. Hinting at the same, the Oppo VP Tasleem Arif took to Twitter to post an image of an unannounced smartphone. In the image, a WhatsApp video call over 5G is shown hinting that it is a 5G smartphone.

    Given that there are speculations regarding the Oppo Find X2 5G, we can expect the smartphone seen in the image to be this Oppo smartphone in question. From the image, we can get to know that there is a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner, 5G logo, and a curved edge-to-edge display.

    Oppo Find X2 Series Rumors

    Oppo Find X2 Pro is believed to arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2K display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and 120Hz refresh rate. It is believed to use the Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage space. The imaging aspects are said to comprise a triple-camera module with a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP secondary wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens. The other aspects include a 4260mAh battery with SuperVOOC fast charging support.

     

    It is believed to be priced at PHP 62,990 (approx. Rs. 90,000) and buyers are said to get the Enco Q1 wireless Bluetooth earphones and Rockspace R51 wireless power bank along with the device.

    On the other hand, the Oppo Find X2 is said to arrive with a similar 2K 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The camera department is believed to include a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle secondary sensor, and a 13MP tertiary telephoto lens. The other aspects include a 4200mAh battery, a 32MP selfie camera and ColorOS 7.1.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 14:58 [IST]
