Oppo Find X2 Lite Key Internals Tipped: Snapdragon 765G SoC, 30W Fast Charging Expected News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Find X2, the flagship smartphone series that went official recently in China is said to get a new variant soon. Joining the Oppo Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro is said to be the Oppo Find X2 Lite. The device has been making splashes for quite some time now where the leaks suggested a waterdrop notch design. Now, a new leak hints on its arrival and also reveals its key internals.

Oppo Find X2 Lite Rumored Features

The render and specifications of the Oppo Find X2 have been revealed by Winfuture. According to the leak, the upcoming Lite model will also have support for 5G connectivity as the standard and the Pro model. The leaked specifications point at a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution.

There will be a waterdrop notch instead of a punch-hole for the selfie camera. Speaking of which, the device is said to launch with four cameras on the rear housing a 48MP primary sensor. The setup will be completed by an 8MP wide-angle-sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors; functioning as a macro and a depth lens.

The selfie department will be handled by a 32MP snapper upfront. At its core, the Snapdragon 765G processor will keep things in check. The chipset will comprise a Snapdragon X52 model for 5G connectivity.

The handset is said to launch with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device is said to come void of external microSD card support. It is said to boot on Android 10 OS with the company's custom Color OS skin on top.

The device is further said to feature a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth connectivity options. Also, there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner to keep privacy intact.

Lastly, a 4,025 mAh battery backed by 30W fast charging is said to keep the lights on. While there is no official date announced by Oppo for the launch of the Find X2 Lite, the leaks suggest EUR 500 price tag which roughly translates to Rs. 41,192 in India.

Best Mobiles in India