    Oppo Find X2 is the new flagship smartphone series by the Chinese brand. The Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro are also confirmed to hit the shelves in the Indian market in the coming months. Now, it seems that the company is working on a new smartphone in this newly launched flagship series. The upcoming smartphone is said to be the Find X2 Lite which as the name suggests could be the affordable model in the lot.

    Oppo Find X2 Lite With Four Cameras Likely Under Development

     

    The Oppo Find X2 Lite's renders have been leaked online via Pricebaba along with noted tipster Ishan Aggarwal. The leaked image shows the device's fascia as well as the rear panel. Going by the image, the upcoming Find X2 Lite will feature a display with a waterdrop notch. This is different than the punch-hole setup on the remaining Oppo Find X2 variants.

    While the display is narrow on the sides, it is considerably thick at the chin. Also, the power and volume keys are placed on either side; the former on the right, while the latter on the left edge. The device is seen sporting a gradient dual-tone rear panel housing a quad-camera setup.

    The camera module is accommodated vertically on the top-left and isn't something new of a design. The leaked image doesn't show the positioning of the USB port or the 3.5 mm headphone jack, but we can expect them to be housed on the bottom panel which is standard positioning for the majority of smartphones nowadays.

    The listing doesn't reveal what kind of hardware Oppo will be packing in the upcoming smartphone. Also, it would be hard to say if this handset will see the light of day anytime soon as keeping in mind the global scenario. We are waiting for Oppo to shed some more light on the upcoming Find X2 Lite and by when it plans to introduce it in the market.

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
