ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Find X2 Lite Listed Online: Most Affordable 5G Smartphone From Oppo?

    By
    |

    Oppo might announce its affordable mid-range 5G smartphone -- the Oppo Find X2 Lite in select markets in the next few days. The device is currently listed on Oppo Portugal's official website and here is everything you need to know.

    Oppo Find X2 Lite Listed Online: Most Affordable 5G Phone From Oppo?

     

    Oppo Find X2 Lite Specifications

    The Oppo Find X2 Lite comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen can go up to 600nits and it also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. The entire screen is protected by the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a water-drop style notch.

    The display uses Oppo's proprietary screen enhancement technology called OPPO's Screen Image Engine (OSIE), which will increase the saturation and contrast on select apps like TikTok, VMate, Vigo, Likee, and Instagram. As per the software, the Oppo Find X2 Lite runs on Android 10 OS with custom ColorOS 7 skin, which offers features like night mode and artistic wallpapers.

    The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. According to the brand, the device offers up to 1.6GB of download speed and it uses 360-degree antenna technology to improve cellular reception. This chipset is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which uses LPDDR4x and UFS 2.1 technologies, respectively.

    As per the optics, the Oppo Find X2 Lite has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device has a 32MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

    The Oppo Find X2 Lite is fueled by a 4,025 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash charging, which can refill the battery from 3 percent to 50 percent in just 20 minutes and uses a USB Type-C port.

    Oppo Find X2 Lite Pricing And Availability

    As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the availability of the Oppo Find X2 Lite. Considering the official listing, the device is likely to go live in the next few days, at least in Portugal.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo 5g news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 16:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X