Oppo Find X2 Lite Listed Online: Most Affordable 5G Smartphone From Oppo? News oi-Vivek

Oppo might announce its affordable mid-range 5G smartphone -- the Oppo Find X2 Lite in select markets in the next few days. The device is currently listed on Oppo Portugal's official website and here is everything you need to know.

Oppo Find X2 Lite Specifications

The Oppo Find X2 Lite comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen can go up to 600nits and it also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. The entire screen is protected by the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a water-drop style notch.

The display uses Oppo's proprietary screen enhancement technology called OPPO's Screen Image Engine (OSIE), which will increase the saturation and contrast on select apps like TikTok, VMate, Vigo, Likee, and Instagram. As per the software, the Oppo Find X2 Lite runs on Android 10 OS with custom ColorOS 7 skin, which offers features like night mode and artistic wallpapers.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. According to the brand, the device offers up to 1.6GB of download speed and it uses 360-degree antenna technology to improve cellular reception. This chipset is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which uses LPDDR4x and UFS 2.1 technologies, respectively.

As per the optics, the Oppo Find X2 Lite has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device has a 32MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite is fueled by a 4,025 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash charging, which can refill the battery from 3 percent to 50 percent in just 20 minutes and uses a USB Type-C port.

Oppo Find X2 Lite Pricing And Availability

As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the availability of the Oppo Find X2 Lite. Considering the official listing, the device is likely to go live in the next few days, at least in Portugal.

Best Mobiles in India