Oppo Find X2 Neo Listed Online: Key Specifications Revealed

Oppo Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro have already gone official in China. The company is now said to be working on the Find X2 Lite which is expected to be the cheapest 5G smartphone yet. The handset was officially listed online recently in the Netherlands. Now, another device in this series dubbed Oppo Find X2 Neo has been spotted in an official listing.

Oppo Find X2 Neo Specifications And Features

The Oppo Find X2 Neo has been spotted at Belsimpel which is a Dutch retailer website. The listing has revealed all the major specifications. As per the website, the smartphone will be launched with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that will offer a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The display will be accommodated with a punch-hole and it will offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

In the imaging department, Oppo will be using a vertically positioned quad-camera module that will house a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The main lens will be accompanied by a 13MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, an 8MP tertiary sensor with an /f2.2 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

At the front, the punch-hole is accommodated with a massive 44MP camera sensor to capture selfies and for video calls. The website listing further confirms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor handling all the multitasking. The device will be launched with 12GB RAM and is likely to ship with 256GB storage capacity.

According to the listing, the Find X2 Neo will come with single SIM support and will boot on Android 10 OS. It will offer a Color OS 7 user interface. In terms of connectivity, the device will be equipped with a USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The listing also reveals a 4,025 mAh battery that will be supported by a fast charging technology.

Oppo Find X2 Neo Pricing Details

The Oppo Find X2 Neo online listing suggested EUR 719 which is somewhere around Rs. 58,890 in Indian currency. The device has also gone up for pre-orders in Black and Blue colors. As of now, the details on its sale and its arrival in other regions are not known.

Oppo seems to have made only a handful of changes in the Find X2 Neo compared to the Find X2 Lite. The display and processor are similar on both the handset and so is the camera to some extent. The primary difference in the cameras of both smartphones is the presence of the 13MP sensor on the Find X2 Neo. We aren't sure if the company will be launching all the four models together in India or eliminate one of the variants.

